4. November 2020 um 05:39 Uhr
Biden vs. Trump
:
Promis rufen in US-Wahlnacht zum Wählen auf
Biden-Unterstützer Common bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der Demokraten. Foto: Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa
Los Angeles „Bleibt in der Schlange!“ - denn jede Stimme zählt. Zahlreiche Prominente mobilisieren noch einmal ihre Fans.
Beim Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen um die US-Präsidentschaft haben sich in der Wahlnacht viele Hollywoodstars und Künstler zu Wort gemeldet.
„Ich laufe ruhelos hin und her“, schrieb „Tribute von Panem“-Star Elizabeth Banks (46) in der Nacht zum Mittwoch auf Twitter. Auf diese Weise würde sie wenigstens die verspeiste Menge an Eiscreme wieder abbauen, scherzte die Schauspielerin. „Ich weiß, dass einige von euch Angst haben. Sprecht mit mir. Ich bin da“, bot der Komiker Josh Gad (39) seinen Twitter-Followern an.
„Wer heute besorgt aufwachte, ist damit nicht allein“, schrieb Rapper Common (48) auf Twitter. Aber bessere Zeiten stünden bevor, sagte der Unterstützer von Joe Biden mit hoffnungsvollem Blick auf einen möglichen Wahlsieg des Demokraten über den republikanischen Amtsinhaber Donald Trump.
Viele Promis riefen ihre Fans dazu auf, sich an den Wahllokalen anzustellen und ihre Stimme abzugeben. „Wenn ihr in der Schlange steht und die Frist zum Wählen abläuft, bleibt dort. Sie müssen euch reinlassen“, schrieb Reality-TV-Star Kim Kardashian (40) auf Twitter. Auch Kerry Washington (43, „Django Unchained“) forderte ihre Follower auf, bis zum Ende auszuharren. „Jede Stimme muss gehört und gezählt werden“, mahnte die Schauspielerin.
Die Schauspielerinnen Gabrielle Union und Julia Louis-Dreyfus sowie Popsänger John Legend, allesamt erklärte Biden-Unterstützer, appellierten gleichermaßen an ihre Fans. Debra Messing (52, „Will&Grace“) postete ein Video mit dem Aufruf: „Bleibt in der Schlange, bleibt stark und bleibt gefasst“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-201618/5