„Sex and the City“ : Sarah Jessica Parker über „Samantha“

Sarah Jessica Parker plant eine Neuauflage von „Sex and the City“. Foto: Stefan Postles/AAP/dpa

Berlin Sarah Jessica Parker muss in der Neuauflage von „Sex and the City“ auf ihre Kollegin Kim Cattrall verzichten. Das habe keine persönlichen Gründe, sagt sie.

„Sex and the City“-Star Sarah Jessica Parker (55) wird ihre Kollegin Kim Cattrall (64) in der Neuauflage der Kultserie vermissen. „Wir haben sie so geliebt“, schrieb die Schauspielerin am Montag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram unter ihrer Ankündigung zu dem neuen Serien-Projekt.

Dass Kim Cattrall ihre Rolle der selbstbewussten Samantha nicht wieder spielen wird, hatten viele Fans in den Kommentaren bedauert. „Sie wird uns auch fehlen“, schrieb Parker.

Dass die Wiedervereinigung der vier Serienfiguren an persönlichen Differenzen gescheitert sei, stritt Parker in einem weiteren Instagram-Kommentar ab. „Es stimmt nicht, dass ich sie nicht mögen würde. Das habe ich nie gesagt und würde ich nie. Samantha ist nicht Teil dieser Geschichte“, erklärte sie. „Aber sie wird immer ein Teil von uns sein. Egal, wo wir sind oder was wir tun.“

In der Vergangenheit hatten verschiedene Medien über Unstimmigkeiten zwischen den beiden Darstellerinnen berichtet. Cattrall selbst hatte ein „Sex and the City“-Comeback in Interviews stets ausgeschlossen.

HBO Max will mit der Serie „And Just Like That“ ein neues Kapitel basierend auf dem Buch „Sex and the City“ und der Original-TV-Serie produzieren. Das gab der Streamingdienst am Sonntag bekannt. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) und Kristin Davis (Charlotte) sind als Hauptdarstellerinnen und als ausführende Produzentinnen an Bord.