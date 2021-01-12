  1. Nachrichten
  2. Boulevard
  3. Entertainment

„Governator“: Schwarzenegger bietet Joe Biden seine Hilfe an

„Governator“ : Schwarzenegger bietet Joe Biden seine Hilfe an

Arnold Schwarzenegger will zur Versöhnung in den USA beitragen. Foto: Andrzej Grygiel/PAP/dpa

Washington Mit einem aufrüttelnden Video hat sich Arnold Schwarzenegger nach dem Sturm auf das Kapitol zu Wort gemldet. Er will helfen, das Land wieder zu einen.

Kaliforniens früherer republikanische Gouverneur Arnold Schwarzenegger hat dem künftigen demokratischen US-Präsidenten Joe Biden seine Hilfe angeboten.

Es sei „fantastisch“ gewesen, heute mit Biden darüber zu sprechen, „das Land wieder zu einen“, schrieb der frühere Action-Schauspieler am Montag auf Twitter. Er stehe bereit zu helfen.

Am Sonntag hatte Schwarzenegger die Amerikaner nach dem Sturm auf das Kapitol in Washington in einer Videobotschaft dazu aufgerufen, die Spaltung des Landes in verfeindete politische Lager zu überwinden. Der scheidende Präsident Donald Trump habe einen Putsch versucht, „indem er die Menschen mit Lügen in die Irre führte“, sagte Schwarzenegger. Amerika werde diese dunklen Tage überwinden und stärker zurückkommen, sagte der 73-Jährige weiter. Das Video war bis Montagabend allein auf Twitter rund 35 Millionen mal angesehen worden.

Die künftige Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris dankte Schwarzenegger für seine „starke“ Botschaft. Das Video mache deutlich, worum es derzeit für das ganze Land gehe, schrieb die demokratische Senatorin aus Kalifornien auf Twitter.

Ursprünglicher Tweet Schwarzeneggers

Tweet Harris', Englisch

Tweet Schwarzeneggers nach Gespräch mit Biden, Englisch

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210112-99-989113/5