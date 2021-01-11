Kultserie : „Sex and the City“ wird neu aufgelegt

Hier ist die Originalbesetzung noch zusammen: Sarah Jessica Parker (l-r), Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall und Cynthia Nixon kommen 2010 zur Premiere des Films „Sex and the City 2“. Foto: Daniel Deme/epa/dpa

New York Ein Klassiker kehrt zurück: Von „Sex and the City“ wird eine Neuauflage in New York gedreht. Nur eine der Hauptdarstellerinnen fehlt.

Gute Nachrichten für Fans von „Sex and the City“: Die Kultserie um New Yorker Frauen und ihre Liebesabenteuer wird neu aufgelegt.

HBO Max will mit der Serie „And Just Like That“ ein neues Kapitel basierend auf dem Buch „Sex and the City“ und der Original-TV-Serie produzieren. Das gab der Streamingdienst am Sonntag (Ortszeit) bekannt. Sarah Jessica Parker (55), Cynthia Nixon (54) und Kristin Davis (55) sind als Hauptdarstellerinnen und als ausführende Produzentinnen an Bord.

Parker spielt erneut die Kolumnistin Carrie Bradshaw, Davis die brünette Charlotte York und Cynthia Nixon die rothaarige Anwältin Miranda Hobbes. Von der Originalbesetzung fehlt Kim Cattrall (64) in der Rolle der selbstbewussten und experimentierfreudigen Samantha Jones.

Das Revival soll den drei Freundinnen auf ihrer Reise „von der komplizierten Realität von Leben und Freundschaften in ihren Dreißigern“ zu der „noch komplizierteren Realität“ ab 50 folgen, heißt es in der Mitteilung. Geplant sind zehn halbstündige Episoden - damit wird „And Just Like That“ deutlich kürzer als die meisten Staffeln von „Sex and the City“. Der Drehstart in New York ist im späten Frühjahr geplant.

„Ich bin mit diesen Charakteren aufgewachsen und kann es kaum erwarten, zu sehen, wie sich ihre Geschichte in diesem neuen Kapitel entwickelt hat, mit der Ehrlichkeit, Intensität, dem Humor und der geliebten Stadt, die sie immer definiert hat“, wird Sarah Aubrey, Leiterin der Content-Abteilung von HBO, in der Mitteilung zitiert.

Auf Instagram posteten Parker, Davis und Nixon am Sonntag einen kleinen Videoteaser mit Straßenszenen aus Manhattan und dem Schriftzug: „Die Geschichte geht weiter.“ Dazu schrieb Davis: „Alles ist möglich. Wir treffen uns dort!“ Parker kommentierte mit Blick auf die „Sex and the City“-Protagonisten: „Ich konnte nicht anders als mich zu fragen... wo sind sie jetzt?“, kommentierte Parker.

Die vielfach preisgekrönte HBO-Serie lief in den USA von 1998 bis 2004. Es folgten die Spielfilme „Sex and the City - Der Film“ (2008) und „Sex and the City 2“ (2010). Die Serie trug dazu bei, das Bild der selbstbewussten Karrierefrau - und der Metropole New York - zu verbreiten.