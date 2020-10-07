Mit 80 Jahren : US-Sänger Johnny Nash gestorben

Der US-Sänger Johnny Nash starb im Alter von 80 Jahren. (Archivbild von 1978). Foto: Globe Photos/Zuma Press/dpa

Houston Sein größter Hit war „I Can See Clearly Now“. Jetzt ist der Sänger Johnny Nash gestorben.

Der US-Sänger Johnny Nash („I Can See Clearly Now“) ist tot. Er starb am Dienstagmorgen im Alter von 80 Jahren in seinem Haus in Houston/Texas, wie sein Sohn John Nash dem Sender CNN bestätigte. Prominente Fans zollten dem Musiker in den sozialen Medien Tribut.

„Einer der Künstler, die mich Anfang der 70er Jahre zu einem Liebhaber von Rock- und Reggaemusik gemacht haben. So viele großartige Melodien und eine Stimme wie Seide“, schrieb der britische Sänger Boy George. Schauspieler John Cusack bedankte sich in einem Tweet bei Nash „für all die Liebe“ in dessen Musik.

Nash begann in den 1950ern seine Karriere als Popsänger. Später gründete er mit anderen die Plattenfirma JAD Records und nahm unter anderem die Band von Reggae-Legende Bob Marley (1945-1981) unter Vertrag.

Sein Welthit „I Can See Clearly Now“ hielt sich 1972 vier Wochen lang an der Spitze der US-Billboard-Charts. Danach folgten unter anderem eine Coverversion von Bob Marleys „Stir It Up“ und der Pop-Hit „Hold Me Tight“.