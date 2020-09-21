21. September 2020 um 19:09 Uhr
Archäologie
:
2500 Jahre alte Sarkophage in bekannter Grabstätte entdeckt
Ein antiker Sarkophag in der bekannten Grabstätte Sakkara. Foto: -/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/AP/dpa
Kairo In Ägypten sind in einer Totenstadt am Nil 27 antike Sarkophage entdeckt worden. Die Ausgrabungen gehen weiter.
Archäologen haben in der bekannten Grabstätte Sakkara in Ägypten mindestens 27 antike Sarkophage entdeckt. Sie seien rund 2500 Jahre unter der Erde begraben gewesen, teilte das Antikenministerium am späten Sonntagabend mit.
Zunächst fanden die Forscher vergangene Woche 13 Sarkophage, ehe vor einigen Tagen dann weitere 14 Exemplare entdeckt wurden. Die Ausgrabungen gingen weiter und es würden voraussichtlich noch „weitere Geheimnisse enthüllt“, hieß es vom Ministerium in Kairo. Auf Fotos des Ministeriums zum Fund sind mehrere gut erhaltene, bunt bemalte Sarkophage zu sehen.
Die Nekropole Sakkara liegt am Nil südlich von Kairo und zählt zu den bekanntesten Totenstädten des Wüstenstaats. Als Teil der antiken Stadt Memphis zählt sie zum Unesco-Weltkulturerbe. „Erste Untersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass diese Särge komplett geschlossen sind und dass sie seit ihrem Begräbnis nicht geöffnet wurden“, teilte das Antikenministerium mit.
Erst im November hatten Archäologen in Sakkara einen bemerkenswerten Fund gemacht: Sie entdeckten dort eine Grabkammer mit mehr als 75 Katzenstatuen und zahlreichen mumifizierten Tieren, darunter vermutlich erstmals auch Löwenbabys. In Sakkara wurden Experten zufolge Hunderttausende Tiere geopfert und in Gräbern deponiert.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200921-99-654047/2