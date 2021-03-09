9. März 2021 um 07:47 Uhr
Hollywood
:
Academy Museum ehrt Sophia Loren und Haile Gerima
Sophia Loren 2019 in Mailand bei der Verleihung der „Green Carpet Fashion Awards“. Foto: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Das Museum der Filmakademie, die alljährlich die Oscars vergibt, soll im September eröffnet werden. Bei der Einweihung des Baus von Stararchitekt Renzo Piano werden auch Awards verliehen.
Bei der für September geplanten Eröffnung des neuen Academy Museums in Los Angeles sollen die italienische Filmlegende Sophia Loren und der äthiopische Regisseur Haile Gerima eine besondere Ehrung erhalten.
Nach Mitteilung der Museumsleitung am Montag wird Loren mit dem „Visionary Award“ für Verdienste um die Filmkunst ausgezeichnet. Gerima, der in seinen Independent- Produktionen häufig Minderheiten thematisierte, erhält den „Vantage Award“.
„Selma“-Regisseurin Ava Duvernay, Filmproduzent Jason Blum („Get Out“) und Drehbuchautor Ryan Murphy („American Horror Story“) sollen die Eröffnungsgala am 25. September mitgestalten.
Die Einweihung des Museums der Filmakademie, die alljährlich die Oscars verleiht, hatte sich mehrfach verzögert. 2012 waren die Pläne für den Bau des italienischen Stararchitekten Renzo Piano verkündet worden. Stars wie Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand und George Lucas, aber auch Filmstudios, Stiftungen und Firmen spendeten Millionen. Mit dem coronabedingten Aufschub der 93. Oscar-Gala von Februar auf April 2021 war auch die Museums-Eröffnung verschoben worden.
Auf knapp 30 000 Quadratmetern sollen Teile der Sammlung der Oscar-Akademie zu sehen sein, darunter Filme, Drehbücher, Requisiten und Kostüme. In einer großen Kugel-Konstruktion gibt es ein Großraumkino mit 1000 Plätzen.
Der äthiopische Regisseur Haile Gerima 2008 in Venedig. Foto: Claudio Onorati/epa/ansa/dpa
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210309-99-743454/3