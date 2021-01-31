31. Januar 2021 um 17:35 Uhr
Mit 77 Jahren
:
Animals-Gitarrist Hilton Valentine gestorben
The Animals mit Hilton Valentine (l-r), Chas Chandler, John Steel (vordere Reihe), Alan Price und Eric Burdon 1983 in London. Foto: Joseph Schaber/AP/dpa
London „House of the Rising Sun“: Dieser Song machte den Animals-Gitarristen Hilton Valentine weltberühmt.
Der ehemalige Gitarrist der britischen Band The Animals, Hilton Valentine, ist gestorben. Das teilte das Plattenlabel ABKCO Music&Records auf Twitter mit. Valentine starb demnach bereits am Freitag. Er wurde 77 Jahre alt.
„Als Gründungsmitglied von The Animals war Valentine ein Pionier an der Gitarre, der den Klang von Rock and Roll auf Jahrzehnte beeinflusst hat“, hieß es in der Mitteilung.
Ihren größten Erfolg hatten The Animals mit ihrer Version des Blues-Songs „House of the Rising Sun“, die im Jahr 1964 weltweit die Charts stürmte. Weitere bekannte Titel waren „Don't let me be Misunderstood“ und „We Gotta Get Out of This Place“.
Die Band trennte sich 1966, trat aber immer wieder gemeinsam auf. „Die plötzliche Nachricht von Hiltons Tod bricht mir das Herz“, schrieb The-Animals-Frontmann Eric Burdon auf Instagram. Der Auftakt von „House of the Rising Sun“ werde nie wieder so klingen wie zuvor. „Du hast es nicht nur gespielt, du hast es gelebt!“, so Burdon weiter.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210131-99-244734/4