12. Januar 2021 um 00:33 Uhr
„Keeper of the Lost Cities“
:
Ben Affleck packt mit Fantasy-Film weiteres Regieprojekt an
Ben Affleck soll die Bestseller-Vorlage „Keeper of the Lost Cities“ verfilmen. Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa/Archiv
Los Angeles Oscar-Preisträger Ben Affleck will nach Regiewerken wie „Gone Baby Gone“, „The Town“ und „Argo“ ein weiteres Mal hinter die Kamera treten.
Schauspieler, Autor und Regisseur Ben Affleck (48) soll für das Studio Disney die Bestseller-Vorlage „Keeper of the Lost Cities“ verfilmen, wie die US-Branchenblätter „Variety“ und „Deadline.com“ berichteten.
Die Fantasy-Buchreihe der amerikanischen Autorin Shannon Messenger dreht sich um das 12-jährige Mädchen Sophie, das mit telepathischen Fähigkeiten seine wahre Herkunft aus einer magischen Elfenwelt entdeckt.
Im vorigen August war ein weiteres Regieprojekt bekannt geworden. Affleck soll auch „The Big Goodbye“ über die Entstehung des ikonischen Thrillers „Chinatown“ von 1974 verfilmen.
Affleck und sein Freund Matt Damon hatten 1998 für das gemeinsame Drehbuch zu „Good Will Hunting“ einen Oscar gewonnen. Sein Regie-Werk „Argo“ brachte Affleck als „Bester Film“ 2013 einen weiteren Oscar als Produzent ein. Zuletzt war er als Schauspieler in dem Sportdrama „Out of Play - Der Weg zurück“ zu sehen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210112-99-987355/2