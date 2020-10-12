  1. Nachrichten
„Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin : Gal Gadot dreht „Cleopatra“-Film

Die israelische Schauspielerin Gal Gadot kommt 2018 zum Internationalen Filmfestival. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Los Angeles Pläne für eine Neuauflage von „Cleopatra“ schwirren schon lange durch Hollywood. Nun soll Schauspielerin Gal Gadot in die Rolle der legendären Herrscherin schlüpfen.

„Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin Gal Gadot (35) will es „Cleopatra“-Star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) gleichtun. Für das Studio Paramount wird sie in der Rolle der legendären Herrscherin des alten Ägypten vor die Kamera treten.

„Cleopatra ist eine Geschichte, die ich schon seit sehr langer Zeit erzählen wollte“, schrieb Gadot auf Twitter. Sie sei dem erstklassigen Team hinter diesem Projekt sehr dankbar. Gadot verlinkte einen Bericht des Branchenblatts „Deadline.com“ mit Angaben zu dem geplanten Film.

Die Regie übernimmt demnach Patty Jenkins (49, „Monster“), mit der Gadot bereits „Wonder Woman“ und die Fortsetzung „Wonder Woman 1984“ drehte. Das Skript für das Historienepos schreibt Laeta Kalogridis, die zuvor die Drehbücher für Hits wie „Shutter Island“, „Terminator: Genisys“ und „Alita: Battle Angel“ schrieb.

Pläne für eine Neuauflage von „Cleopatra“ schwirren schon lange durch Hollywood. 2010 etwa äußerte „Titanic“-Regisseur James Cameron den Wunsch, Angelina Jolie in der Rolle der mächtigen und schönen Herrscherin vor die Kamera zu holen.

In ihrer vielleicht bekanntesten Rolle verkörperte Schauspiel-Diva Elizabeth Taylor 1963 unter der Regie von Joseph Mankiewicz die ägyptische Königin Kleopatra. „Cleopatra“ gewann vier Oscars, trieb das Studio 20th Century Fox wegen der enormen Produktionskosten aber fast in den Bankrott.

