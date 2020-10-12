12. Oktober 2020 um 01:52 Uhr
„Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin
:
Gal Gadot wird Hollywoods neue „Cleopatra“
Die israelische Schauspielerin Gal Gadot kommt 2018 zum Internationalen Filmfestival in Palm Springs in den USA. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Vor über 50 Jahren verwandelte sich Elizabeth Taylor in die ägyptische Königin Kleopatra - das war wohl die berühmteste Rolle der Film-Diva. Nun hat Hollywood eine Nachfolgerin gefunden - „Wonder Woman“ Gal Gadot.
„Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin Gal Gadot (35) will es „Cleopatra“-Star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) gleichtun. Für das Studio Paramount wird die israelische Schauspielerin in der Rolle der legendären Herrscherin des alten Ägypten vor die Kamera treten.
„Cleopatra ist eine Geschichte, die ich schon seit sehr langer Zeit erzählen wollte“, schrieb Gadot am Sonntag auf Twitter. Sie sei dem erstklassigen Team hinter diesem Projekt sehr dankbar. Gadot verlinkte einen Bericht des Branchenblatts „Deadline.com“ mit Angaben zu dem geplanten Film.
Die Regie übernimmt demnach Patty Jenkins (49, „Monster“), mit der Gadot bereits „Wonder Woman“ und die Fortsetzung „Wonder Woman 1984“ drehte. Das Skript für das Historienepos verfasst Laeta Kalogridis, die zuvor die Drehbücher für Hits wie „Shutter Island“, „Terminator: Genisys“ und „Alita: Battle Angel“ schrieb.
Pläne für eine Neuauflage von „Cleopatra“ schwirren schon lange durch Hollywood. 2010 etwa äußerte „Titanic“-Regisseur James Cameron den Wunsch, Angelina Jolie in der Rolle der mächtigen und schönen Herrscherin vor die Kamera zu holen.
In ihrer vielleicht bekanntesten Rolle verkörperte Schauspiel-Diva Elizabeth Taylor 1963 unter der Regie von Joseph Mankiewicz die ägyptische Königin. Als Leinwandpartner Marcus Antonius trat Richard Burton auf, den sie später heiratete. „Cleopatra“ gewann vier Oscars, trieb das Studio 20th Century Fox wegen der enormen Produktionskosten aber fast in den Bankrott.
Kleopatra war die letzte Königin Ägyptens. In ihrer 21-jährigen Herrscherzeit von 51 bis 30 vor Christus prägte sie das Land entscheidend. Sie hatte Kinder mit Julius Caesar und Marcus Antonius. Um die Regentin ranken sich unzählige Mythen, auch ihre Schönheit ist legendär.
Gadot sollte als Amazonenkämpferin in „Wonder Woman 1984“ eigentlich im Juni in die Kinos kommen, doch wegen der Corona-Pandemie wurde der Filmstart mehrfach verschoben, zuletzt auf Ende Dezember.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201012-99-908634/3