11. Oktober 2020 um 10:27 Uhr
Neues aus Hollywood
:
Jolie und Waltz mögliches Leinwandpaar in Romanverfilmung
Wenn es hart auf hart kommt, springen Frauen wieder ein: Angelina Jolie. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/PA/ dpa
Los Angeles Angelina Jolie und Christoph Waltz werden sich möglicherweise die Kamera teilen.
Die beiden Oscar-Preisträger Angelina Jolie (45, „Durchgeknallt“) und Christoph Waltz (64, „Inglourious Basterds“, „Django Unchained“) sind für die Hauptrollen in der Romanverfilmung „Every Note Played“ (dt. Titel „Im Traum höre ich dich spielen“) im Gespräch.
In der Bestsellervorlage von Lisa Genova („Still Alice“) geht es um Ex-Eheleute, die durch einen Krankheitsfall wieder zusammenkommen. Michael Sucsy („Für immer Liebe“, „Letztendlich sind wir dem Universum egal“) ist als Regisseur an Bord, wie das US-Branchenblatt „Variety“ berichtete. Sie seien von dem „außergewöhnlichen Filmteam“ begeistert, teilte Produzent Adam Fogelson von dem Studio STXfilms Motion Picture Group mit.
Die Romanze dreht sich um einen Star-Pianisten (Waltz), dessen Ehe mit einer Musikerin (Jolie), die ihre Karriere aufgegeben hatte, gescheitert ist. Doch als er an ALS schwer erkrankt, holt ihn seine Ex-Frau zu sich und pflegt den zunehmend hilflosen Mann. Über einen möglichen Drehstart wurde zunächst nichts bekannt.
Die Wissenschaftlerin und Autorin Lisa Genova schrieb zuvor das Buch „Still Alice“. In der Verfilmung von 2015 spielte Julianne Moore die Rolle einer an Alzheimer erkrankten Linguistik-Professorin und gewann damit den Oscar als beste Hauptdarstellerin.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201011-99-902183/3