7. Oktober 2020 um 11:41 Uhr
Saurier-Saga
:
„Jurassic World“-Sequel um ein Jahr verschoben
Regisseur Colin Trevorrow bei der Premiere von „Jurassic World“ 2015. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
New York Und noch ein Kinostart, der ins nächste Jahr geschoben wird: Diesmal trifft es die Fortsetzung von „Jurassic World“.
Die „Jurassic World“-Fortsetzung soll im Juni 2022 in die Kinos kommen - und damit erst ein Jahr später als ursprünglich geplant. Wie Regisseur Colin Trevorrow auf Twitter mitteilte, hatten er, die Besetzung und das Filmteam die vergangenen drei Monate an einem Film gearbeitet, von dem sie kaum erwarten könnten, ihn mit der Welt zu teilen.
„Obwohl wir nun etwas länger warten müssen, wird es das allemal wert sein“, schrieb der US-Filmemacher. Dazu postete er ein Filmplakat, auf dem das Datum 10. Juni 2022 steht.
Vergangenen Februar hatte Trevorrow den Drehstart des Films mit dem Titel „Jurassic World: Dominion“ auf Twitter bekannt gegeben. Als Kinostart hatten die Macher damals den 11. Juni 2021 angesetzt. Im dritten Teil der „Jurassic World“-Filmreihe sollen erneut Chris Pratt und Bryce Dallas Howard in den Hauptrollen spielen. Zusätzlich sollen Sam Neill, Laura Dern und Jeff Goldblum - Stars aus dem Originalwerk „Jurassic Park“ aus dem Jahr 1993 - zu sehen sein.
Im Zuge der Corona-Krise sind Kinogänger bereits vielfach mit Aufschüben von Filmen enttäuscht worden. Vergangenen Samstag war der Kinostart des neuen James-Bond-Films „Keine Zeit zu sterben“ erneut verschoben worden, am Dienstag traf es Fans der Science-Fiction-Saga „Dune“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201007-99-855686/2