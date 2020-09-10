10. September 2020 um 15:50 Uhr
Abschied
:
Kool&The Gang-Mitbegründer Ronald Bell gestorben
Foto: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/dpa
Charlotte Amalie Mit Songs wie „Ladies Night“, „Get Down On It“ oder „Celebration“ brachte die Band Kool&The Gang Menschen auf der ganzen Welt zum Tanzen. Jetzt ist ihr Mitgründer Ronald Bell im Alter von 68 Jahren gestorben.
Von Laura Almanza und Christina Horsten, dpa
Der Musiker und Mitbegründer der US-Funkband Kool&The Gang, Ronald Bell, ist tot.
Der später auch als Khalis Bayyan bekannte Bell sei am Mittwoch im Alter von 68 Jahren in seinem Haus auf den Amerikanischen Jungferninseln in der Karibik gestorben, berichteten US-Medien am Donnerstag unter Berufung auf Mitteilungen von seiner Ehefrau und der Sprecherin der Band. Es werde eine private Beerdigung im Familienkreis geben. Die Todesursache war zunächst nicht bekannt.
Geboren wurde Bell 1951 im US-Bundesstaat Ohio und zog als Kind mit seiner Familie nach New Jersey. Sein Vater war Profi-Boxer. In Jersey City versammelten Bell und sein Bruder Robert „Kool“ Bell bereits in den 60er Jahren ihre Freunde aus der Nachbarschaft um sich und begannen, Musik mit einer Mischung aus Jazz, Soul und Funk zu machen. Sie nannten sich - nach zahlreichen Namenswechseln - letztendlich Kool&The Gang, gaben bald erste Konzerte und feierten in den 70er Jahren ihren Durchbruch.
Mit Hits wie „Ladies Night“, „Fresh“, „Get Down On It“, „Joanna“ und „Celebration“ stürmte die Band die Charts und brachte mit ihrem Soul-Disco-Funk Menschen in aller Welt zum Tanzen. Ihre Musik schaffte es auch nach Hollywood auf die Soundtracks von Filmen wie „Rocky“ und „Saturday Night Fever“. Der Regisseur Quentin Tarantino benutzte den Party-Hit „Jungle Boogie“ für seinen Film „Pulp Fiction“. Inzwischen hat die Band mehr als 20 Alben veröffentlicht und wurde mit zahlreichen Preisen ausgezeichnet.
Er sei sehr dankbar für seine Karriere, hatte Bell im vergangenen Jahr in einem Interview mit „Billboard“ gesagt. „Auch dafür, dass sie so lang war. Ich bin am meisten dankbar dafür, dass das, was wir machen, relevant ist - seit wir 19 sind und immer noch.“ Bis zuletzt hatte der Vater von zehn Kindern an zahlreichen Kollaborationen, einem Solo-Projekt und einer Fernsehdokumentation gearbeitet.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200910-99-502756/5