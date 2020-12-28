28. Dezember 2020 um 14:04 Uhr
Erste Single kommt
:
Lochmann-Zwillinge kündigen Bandprojekt HE/RO an
Heiko und Roman Lochmann sind jetzt He/Ro. Foto: Roberto Pfeil/dpa
Berlin Sie haben Spaß daran, neue Wege zu gehen. Und sie haben Spaß an der Musik. Jetzt gibt es neue Töne und einen neuen Namen von Heiko und Roman Lochmann.
Aus den Lochis werden „Helden“: Die Musik-Zwillinge Heiko und Roman Lochmann treten künftig unter dem Bandnamen HE/RO auf. Das kündigten die 21-Jährigen in ihren sozialen Netzwerken an.
Der Name setzt sich aus den Vornamen der Musiker zusammen. Außerdem heißt „hero“ auf Deutsch übersetzt „Held“. Das Management bestätigte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dass die erste Single „Siehst du mich“ am 15. Januar veröffentlicht wird.
Die Brüder aus Darmstadt wurden 2011 durch ihren YouTube-Kanal Die Lochis bekannt. Das Debütalbum „#Zwilling“ schaffte es 2016 auf Platz eins der deutschen Charts. Im Herbst 2019 beendeten die Sänger, die auch als Schauspieler arbeiten, das Kapitel.
Beide kündigten aber an, weiter zusammen auftreten zu wollen. „Wir arbeiten täglich an neuer Musik, haben die letzten Monate zu einem Sound gefunden und sind auf dem besten Weg, neue Musik zu droppen“, sagten die Zwillinge vor einigen Monaten der dpa.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201228-99-832068/3