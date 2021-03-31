31. März 2021 um 12:08 Uhr
Filmpreise
:
Oscar-Standorte für Nominierte auch in Europa
London ist als Oscar-Standort im Gespräch. Foto: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Wie kann man in Zeiten von Flugverboten und Quarantäne eine internationale Show auf die Bühne bringen? Die Oscar-Verleihung wird nicht ganz ohne Video-Schalten auskommen.
Wegen der Corona-Pandemie soll die diesjährige Oscar-Verleihung nun auch an Standorten in Europa über die Bühne gehen.
Die Produzenten der 93. Academy Awards gaben am Dienstag in einer Videoschalte mit Vertretern der Nominierten bekannt, dass sich Oscar-Kandidaten aus London und möglicherweise aus anderen Städte dazuschalten können, wie die Branchenblätter „Variety“ und „Hollywood Reporter“ berichteten.
Die Show am 25. April sollte zunächst nur an zwei Standorten in Los Angeles mit den Nominierten vor Ort laufen. Die Show-Produzenten, darunter „Traffic“-Regisseur Steven Soderbergh, hatten kürzlich erklärt, dass Zoom-Schalten bei der Gala nicht erwünscht seien. Wer also nicht live teilnehme, könne im Falle eines Sieges den Preis auch nicht virtuell annehmen.
Wegen Corona-Auflagen wäre aber vor allem für Kandidaten aus Europa die Anreise nach Los Angeles schwierig gewesen. Nach den neuen Plänen können Auftritte von zusätzlichen Standorten, wie London, in die Show eingebaut werden.
In Los Angeles soll neben dem traditionellen Dolby Theatre in Hollywood erstmals auch das Bahnhofsgebäude Los Angeles Union Station als Bühne dienen. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie war die Trophäen-Show vom üblichen Termin im Februar auf Ende April verschoben worden.
Andere Award-Shows, wie die Golden Globes oder die Grammys, liefen in diesem Jahr weitgehend virtuell ab. Die Nominierten wurden häufig per Zoom von Standorten in aller Welt zugeschaltet.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-40177/3