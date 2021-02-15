Kino : Premiere von Julian Weinerts Kurzfilm „Fallen“ in Perth

  1. Nachrichten
Premiere: Julian Weinerts Kurzfilm „Fallen“ beim Filmfestival in Perth

Foto: Julian Weinert

Mainz Der Kurzfilm „Fallen“ ist eine Co-Produktion von Sofia Liebetruth und Julian Weinert. Er wird erstmals auf dem „Pride Queer Film Festival“ Anfang März in Perth (Australien) der Öffentlichkeit gezeigt.

„Fallen“ erzählt die Geschichte von Amy. Auf der Suche nach Zuneigung und Sicherheit lässt sie sich durch exzessive Nächte treiben, heimgesucht von einem Kindheitstrauma. Aber statt Halt zu finden, muss sie sich Ablehnung und Misshandlungen stellen. Der experimentelle Kurzfilm setzt sich mit Trauma, unerwiderter Liebe, toxischer Männlichkeit und sexueller Identität auseinander.

Weinert hat in Trier Medienwissenschaften und Germanistik studiert. Während seines Masterstudiums an der Hochschule Mainz hat er die Filme „Dir sid nët vergiess!“ und „23 Lëtzebuerger Jongen“ gedreht, die sich mit dem Schicksal von Inhaftierten im Konzentrationslager Hinzert während des Zweiten Weltkriegs auseinandersetzten. Für den Kurzfilm „23 Lëtzebuerger Jongen“ wurde er beim „International Video Poetry Festival“ in Athen im Jahr 2017 ausgezeichnet.

Aktuell produziert Weinert einen Dokumentarfilm mit dem Titel „Fandom Germany“. In ihm geht der Filmemacher der Frage nach, welches Eigenleben Fans ihren literarischen Helden einhauchen. Die Produktion wird vom Land gefördert.