27. Oktober 2020 um 02:34 Uhr
Donald Sutherland dabei
:
Produktion startet: Emmerich-Film „Moonfall“ im Dreh
Regisseur Roland Emmerich erhält 2019 bei der Verleihung des Bayerischen Filmpreises im Prinzregententheater eeine Auszeichnung. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa
Los Angeles Hollywood-Regisseur Roland Emmerich macht sich mit einer Starbesetzung an die Dreharbeiten für seinen neuen Sci-Fi-Katastrophenfilm „Moonfall“.
Roland Emmerich (64, „Independence Day“) ist „begeistert“, die Produktion zu starten. Das schreibt der Hollywood-Regisseur auf Twitter. Dazu stellte er das Foto einer Filmklappe mit dem Titel „Moonfall“.
Die Produktion sei im kanadischen Montreal angelaufen, teilte ein Sprecher von Emmerichs Firma Centropolis Entertainment am Montag (Ortszeit) der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit. Neu bei der Besetzung mit dabei ist der kanadische Leinwandstar Donald Sutherland (85, „Die Tribute von Panem“, „Ad Astra“). Er trifft am Set auf Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, Stanley Tucci und John Bradley.
In „Moonfall“ wird der Mond durch mysteriöse Kräfte aus seiner Umlaufbahn befördert und rast auf die Erde zu. Ein bunt zusammengewürfeltes Retter-Team soll die Katastrophe abwenden. Oscar-Preisträgerin Berry wird eine Ex-Astronautin mimen, Bradley einen verschrobenen Wissenschaftler, Tucci einen wohlhabenden Geschäftsmann. Sutherland soll einen NASA-Mitarbeiter spielen, der Geheimnisse der Weltraumbehörde hütet, berichtete das Branchenblatt „Deadline.com“.
Nach gemeinsamen Drehbüchern für die Filme „10.000 B.C.“ und „2012“ schrieben Emmerich und Co-Autor Harald Kloser auch das Skript für „Moonfall“. Zuletzt brachte der gebürtige Stuttgarter Emmerich das Kriegsdrama „Midway“ auf die Leinwand.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201027-99-93257/3