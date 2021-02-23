23. Februar 2021 um 18:36 Uhr
Kunstfigur
:
Sacha Baron Cohen verabschiedet sich von „Borat“
Sacha Baron Cohen bei der Verleihung der "GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018" in London. Foto: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa
London/Washington Satire kann gefährlich werden. Dies musste der Schauspieler Sacha Baron Cohen beim zweiten „Borat“-Film erfahren.
Der britische Komiker Sacha Baron Cohen will nicht mehr ihn die Rolle von Kunstfiguren wie die des kasachischen Fernsehreporters Borat Sagdiyev schlüpfen. Das sagte der 49-Jährige dem US-Radiosender NPR am Dienstag.
„Nein, ich kann das nicht mehr machen“, sagte Cohen und fügte hinzu: „Irgendwann einmal versiegt dein Glück“. Immer wieder hatte sich der Schauspieler dabei in Gefahr begeben. Als er sich etwa für seinen jüngsten Film „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“ unter die Teilnehmer einer Demo für das Recht auf das Tragen von Waffen in den USA mischte, wurde er erkannt und musste fliehen. Für den satirischen Film ist er inzwischen sowohl als Produzent als auch als Hauptdarsteller für einen Golden Globe nominiert.
Die Entscheidung, noch einmal als Borat aufzutreten, hatte er nach eigenen Angaben nur getroffen, weil er die US-Wahl im vergangenen Jahr beeinflussen wollte. „Ich hatte große Angst, dass Trump nochmal gewählt wird und Amerika eine rein nominelle Demokratie wird.“
„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“ ist der zweite Film Cohens in dieser Rolle. Wie schon 2006 reiste der Brite durch die USA, kam als fiktiver Reporter mit Menschen ins Gespräch und verwickelte sie in mitunter komische oder auch entlarvende Situationen.
Trotz der Absage an eine Wiederbelebung seiner Kunstfiguren denkt Cohen wehmütig an die Zeit zurück, als er nicht unter seinem Klarnamen und ohne Verkleidung bekannt war. „Ich hatte eine fantastische Zeit in England als Ali G.“, schwärmte er. Cohen hatte dabei als fiktiver Möchtegern-Gangsterrapper vor allem Prominente hinters Licht geführt. Die Figur sei unglaublich bekannt gewesen, aber ihn habe niemand erkannt. „Ich konnte mit der U-Bahn fahren. Ich hatte all die Vorteile des Berühmtseins und des Nicht-Berühmtseins.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210223-99-562770/2