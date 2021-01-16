  1. Nachrichten
Mit Gal Gadot: Spionage-Thriller „Heart of Stone“ landet bei Netflix

Gal Gadot wird in einem Spionage-Thriller von Netflix mitspielen. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Los Angeles „Wonder Woman“-Star Gal Gadot bekommt eine Rolle als Spionin in einer Netflix-Produktion. Dort soll sie in die Fußstapfen von James Bond und Ethan Hunt schlüpfen.

Der Streaming-Dienst Netflix gibt „Wonder Woman“-Star Gal Gadot einen Agenten-Auftrag. „Ein Gal Gadot Spionage-Thriller? Ja bitte!!“, schrieb Netflix auf Twitter zu der Ankündigung von „Heart of Stone“ unter der Regie von Tom Harper.

Gadot (35) soll darin im Stil von James Bond oder „Mission: Impossible“-Agent Ethan Hunt als Spionin Bösewichte jagen. Die Schauspielerin ist auch als Produzentin an Bord, wie das Branchenblatt „Variety“ berichtet. Über einen Drehstart wurde zunächst nichts bekannt.

Die Drehbuchvorlage stammt von Greg Rucka („The Old Guard“) und Allison Schroeder („Hidden Figures – Unerkannte Heldinnen“). Der Brite Tom Harper inszenierte zuletzt die Dramen „The Aeronauts“ und „Wild Rose“.

Gadot ist seit Dezember in „Wonder Woman 1984“ zu sehen. Ein dritter Teil der Serie um Superheldin Diana Prince (Gadot) unter der Regie von Patty Jenkins sei bereits geplant, teilte das Studio Warner Bros. kürzlich mit. Gadot hat einen vollen Drehplan. In den letzten Monaten sagte sie auch Rollen für Projekte wie „Cleopatra“, „Justice League Part Two“ und das Drama „Irena Sendler“ um eine polnischen Widerstandskämpferin zu.

