14. Dezember 2020 um 15:33 Uhr
Neue Single
:
Tokio Hotel feiern „Berlin“ zwischen Kennedy und Bowie
Die Musiker der Band Tokio Hotel, Georg Moritz Hagen Listing (l-r), Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz und Gustav Klaus Wolfgang Schäfer melden sich zurück. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Berlin Die Zwillinge Bill und Tom Kaulitz lassen wieder musikalisch von sich hören. Ihren neuen Song widmen sie der deutschen Hauptstadt.
15 Jahre nach dem Start der Band in Magdeburg ist Tokio Hotel („Durch den Monsun“) mit dem neuen Song „Berlin“ musikalisch in der Hauptstadt angekommen. Das hymnische Stück feiert Berlin als Stadt der Sehnsüchte.
Die Band um die Zwillinge Bill und Tom Kaulitz sieht sich im Text des Songs mit Zeilen wie „Berlin, I miss you/ Berlin, wo bist du?“ auch an frühere Zeiten erinnert, in denen der Gang durch die weiten Straßen jeden neuen Tag zu einem Abenteuer machte.
Auch große Namen werden bemüht. John F. Kennedys Auftritt vor dem Rathaus in Schöneberg („Ich bin ein Berliner“) ist ebenso dabei wie David Bowie, der - so der Song - gewusst habe, was er tat. „He's just like us“, zieht Tokio Hotel individuelle Parallelen.
„Für mich beschreibt der Song auch eine tiefe Verbindung zu jemandem, mit dem man lange keine Zeit mehr verbracht hat - aber selbst, wenn man sich erst nach Jahren wiedersieht, ist alles wie vorher“, sagt Tom Kaulitz laut Mitteilung zu dem Song. Der Gitarrist ist seit einem Jahr mit Model und TV-Moderatorin Heidi Klum verheiratet.
Bruder Bill wird zitiert: „Dadurch, dass wir nicht mehr in Deutschland leben, ist Berlin der Ort, an dem wir uns treffen, um an neuer Musik zu arbeiten und an dem wir unsere Tourneen beginnen. Die Stadt ist unser Band-Zuhause geworden.“
Als Featuring ist die Sängerin, Songwriterin und Produzentin Emma Sophia Rosen auf „Berlin“ mit dabei. Die als Vvaves agierende Musikerin lernte die Kaulitz-Brüder nach eigenen Angaben im vergangenen Jahr in deren Studio in Los Angeles kennen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201214-99-688486/3