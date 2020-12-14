  1. Nachrichten
Meine Hilfe zählt : „Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, etwas zurückzugeben“

Das Projekt der Erlebniswerkstatt Saar ermöglicht Kindern und Jugendlichen spannende Erlebnisse in der Natur und ist auch für junge Menschen mit Handicap barrierefrei zugänglich. Foto: Trierischer Volksfreund/Christa Weber

Trier „Meine Hilfe zählt“: Erlebniswerkstatt Saar e.V. braucht Spenden, um die Corona-Krise zu überstehen.

() Mit voller Wucht hat sich die Pandemie auf Vereine ausgewirkt. Einer davon ist der Erlebniswerkstatt Saar e.V. Andreas Pusching leitet die natur- und erlebnispädagogische Einrichtung. Seit April dieses Jahres bittet er über unser Hilfeportal „Meine Hilfe zählt“ um Überlebenshilfe.

Puschings Team begleitet an drei Standorten und mobil Gruppen bei Aktionen, vom Baumhausbauen über Teamtage bis hin zum Erwerb von Survival- und Wildniskompetenzen.

Immer steht die Entwicklung der Persönlichkeit und des sozialen Miteinanders im Mittelpunkt.

Mit Hilfe der Spenden unserer Leserinnen und Leser konnte der Erlebniswerkstatt Saar e.V. weiterlaufende Fixkosten, wie Büromiete und Beiträge für Versicherungen, zahlen. Auch Geld für Materialien, damit das Outdoor-Camp und ein Kanustand gebaut werden können, ist zusammengekommen.

Es fehlen noch 2230 Euro. Auf der Internetseite von „Meine Hilfe zählt“ schreibt Isabel B.: „Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, etwas zurückzugeben. Vielen Dank an das gesamte Team!“ Das Projekt hat die Nummer 79844.
