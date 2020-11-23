Save the Children : Bericht: Täglich Kinder in Afghanistan getötet oder verletzt

Kinder hocken in einem behelfsmäßigen Lager in Scheberghan. Foto: Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua/dpa

Kabul Mehr als 26.000 Kinder und Jugendliche sind laut der Hilfsorganisation Save the Children in den vergangenen 15 Jahren Opfer des Konflikts in Afghanistan geworden.

In Afghanistan sind in den vergangenen Jahren im Durchschnitt täglich fast fünf Kinder und Jugendliche getötet oder verwundet worden.

Insgesamt 26.025 unter 18-Jährige seien in dem Land im Zeitraum von 2005 bis 2019 Opfer des Konflikts geworden, teilte die Hilfsorganisation Save the Children am Montag mit.

In Afghanistan bekämpfen die militant-islamistischen Taliban die vom Westen unterstützte Regierung. Auch andere Terrororganisationen wie der sogenannte Islamische Staat (IS) sind im Land aktiv und verüben regelmäßig Anschläge. Eine besondere Gefahr für Zivilisten sind am Straßenrand versteckte Bomben. Neben gezielten Tötungen geraten Landesbewohner auch oft ins Kreuzfeuer.

Weltweit wächst Save the Children zufolge fast jedes fünfte Kind in unmittelbarer Nähe eines bewaffneten Konflikts auf. 426 Millionen unter 18-Jährige lebten 2019 in Konfliktgebieten, hieß es in einem am Freitag veröffentlichten Bericht.

Bei Terroranschlägen auf ein Bildungszentrum und die Universität in der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul wurden im Oktober und November mindestens 50 überwiegend junge Menschen getötet. Dutzende weitere wurden verletzt.