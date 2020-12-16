Biontech/Pfizer-Mittel : London: Bisher 138.000 Menschen gegen Corona geimpft

Großbritannien hat vergangene Woche mit Massenimpfungen begonnen. Foto: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

London Die Impfung gegen das Coronavirus läuft in Großbritannien auf Hochtouren. In den vergangenen sieben Tagen hätten 108.000 Menschen in England, 18.000 in Schottland, fast 8000 in Wales und 4000 in Nordirland die Dosis erhalten.

Eine Woche nach dem Beginn der Massenimpfung gegen das Coronavirus in Großbritannien sind nach Regierungsangaben bisher etwa 138.000 Menschen geimpft worden.

„Ein sehr guter Start für das Impfprogramm“, schrieb der zuständige Staatssekretär Nadhim Zahawi bei Twitter. Die Zahl werde noch deutlich zunehmen, da das Netzwerk ausgebaut werde.

In den vergangenen sieben Tagen hätten 108.000 Menschen in England, 18.000 in Schottland, fast 8000 in Wales und 4000 in Nordirland die Dosis erhalten. Zunächst sind über 80-Jährige, Bewohner von Pflegeheimen und besonders gefährdetes medizinisches Personal an der Reihe.

Großbritannien hatte die Impfungen am 8. Dezember begonnen und nutzt das Mittel des Mainzer Unternehmens Biontech und dessen US-Partners Pfizer. Ursprünglich hatte die Regierung bis Jahresende mit bis zu zehn Millionen Dosen gerechnet, nun sind es noch fünf Millionen. Für einen umfassenden Schutz muss rund drei Wochen nach der ersten Dosis eine zweite Impfung stattfinden. Insgesamt hat Großbritannien 40 Millionen Dosen des Biontech/Pfizer-Mittels bestellt.