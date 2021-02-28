28. Februar 2021 um 20:39 Uhr
Mittelmeer
:
Sea-Watch rettet dritten Tag in Folge Migranten aus Seenot
Ein Rettungsteam der „Sea-Watch 3“ nähert sich einem Boot mit Migranten. Foto: David Lohmueller/Sea-Watch/dpa
Rom Die deutsche Seenotrettungsorganisation Sea-Watch ist mit ihrem Schiff „Sea-Watch 3“ seit einigen Tagen wieder auf dem Mittelmeer im Einsatz. Sie hat bereits mehrere Hundert Menschen an Bord genommen.
Den dritten Tag in Folge hat Sea-Watch Migranten im zentralen Mittelmeer aus Seenot gerettet. 73 Menschen, darunter 16 Frauen und Kinder, seien am Sonntagmorgen an Bord der „Sea-Watch 3“ genommen worden, teilte die Organisation mit Sitz in Berlin per Twitter mit.
Am Nachmittag berichtete die Crew von einem vierten Einsatz, bei dem 97 Menschen auf das Schiff geholt wurden. Am Abend kam die Nachricht von weiteren 44 geretteten Menschen.
In den vorangegangenen beiden Tagen hatten die ehrenamtlichen Helfer insgesamt rund 145 Menschen aufgenommen. Viele waren entkräftet und wurden nach Angaben von Sea-Watch medizinisch versorgt. Unter den Geretteten seien auch unbegleitete Minderjährige, hieß es weiter. Bei der Rettung am Samstag eilte die „Sea-Watch 3“ zu Hilfe, nachdem das Schlauchboot der Flüchtlinge Luft verloren hatte.
Damit befinden sich insgesamt rund 360 Migranten an Bord des Schiffs. Vor etwas mehr als einer Woche hatte die „Sea-Watch 3“ nach sieben Monaten „Zwangspause“ den Hafen der spanischen Stadt Burriana verlassen, wie die Organisation damals mitgeteilt hatte. Am Donnerstag war die Crew im anvisierten Suchgebiet rund 30 Seemeilen vor der Küste Libyens angekommen.
Am Sonntag berichtete die Internationale Organisation für Migration, dass 15 Menschen auf dem Meer ihr Leben verloren hätten. Sie berief sich dabei auf Aussagen Überlebender, die von der libyschen Küstenwache zurück an Land gebracht worden waren. Den UN-Angaben zufolge starben in diesem Jahr damit mehr als 170 Menschen im zentralen Mittelmeer. Laut italienischem Innenministerium kamen 2021 bislang rund 4500 Bootsmigranten in Italien an. Im selben Zeitraum des Vorjahres waren es circa 2350. Italien ist oft das Ziel der Menschen, die von der Küste Libyens aus ablegen. Das nordafrikanische Land ist ein Transitland für Migranten auf dem Weg nach Europa.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210228-99-629985/4