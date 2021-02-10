10. Februar 2021 um 11:49 Uhr
Nach Astrazeneca-Stopp
:
Südafrika will mit Johnson&Johnson impfen
Südafrika hat geplante Impfungen mit dem Astrazeneca-Impfstoff vorübergehend gestoppt, weil eine Studie auf eine begrenzte Wirkung des Vakzins gegen die in dem Land aufgetauchte Corona-Variante hindeutet. Foto: Jerome Delay/AP/dpa
Johannesburg Südafrika hat die Corona-Pandemie mit rund anderthalb Millionen Fällen besonders hart getroffen. Vor allem grassiert die Mutation B.1.351 dort, die als besonders aggressiv gilt. In der Impfstrategie schwenkt das Land jetzt deshalb um.
Nachdem Südafrika die geplanten Astrazeneca-Impfungen vorübergehend gestoppt hat, will das Land stattdessen mit dem noch nicht zugelassenen Johnson&Johnson-Wirkstoff weitermachen.
Dieser werde in einer sogenannten Durchführungsstudie verabreicht, teilte Südafrikas Gesundheitsminister Zweli Mkhize am Mittwoch mit. In der geplanten ersten Phase der Impfkampagne sollen rund 1,25 Millionen Gesundheitsmitarbeiter geimpft werden.
Ursprünglich wollte Südafrika - das zahlenmäßig am härtesten von Corona betroffene Land in Afrika - seine Impfkampagne mit dem Astrazeneca-Impfstoff beginnen. Vergangene Woche kamen eine Million Dosen des Wirkstoffs an. Doch am Wochenende veröffentlichten die Universitäten von Oxford und Witwatersrand eine Studie, wonach das Vakzin nur minimal vor leichten und moderaten Erkrankungen nach einer Infektion mit der in Südafrika vorherrschenden Variante B.1.351 schützt. Daraufhin stoppte Südafrika vorübergehend die geplanten Astrazeneca-Impfungen.
Dagegen sei bewiesen worden, dass die Johnson&Johnson-Impfung effektiv sei gegen die in Südafrika vorherrschende Variante, sagte Mkhize. „Die notwendigen Zulassungsverfahren für die Verwendung in Südafrika laufen derzeit.“
Südafrika hat bislang 1,4 Millionen Corona-Fälle verzeichnet. Inzwischen ist die Corona-Variante B.1.351, auch genannt 501Y.V2, weit verbreitet und wurde auch in etlichen anderen Ländern festgestellt. Deswegen haben viele Staaten, darunter Deutschland, die Einreise aus Südafrika und angrenzenden Ländern eingeschränkt
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210210-99-377828/2