28. November 2020 um 15:21 Uhr
Universität Johns Hopkins
:
USA: 13 Millionen Corona-Infektionen
In der US-Stadt Denver führen zwei Gesundheitsmitarbeiterinnen bei einem Patienten einen Corona-Test durch. Foto: David Zalubowski/AP/dpa
Baltimore In den USA wütet das Coronavirus weiter ungebremst. Nun sind es bereits 13 Millionen bestätigte Fälle. Mehr als 264.000 Personen sind bereits mit einer Infektion gestorben.
In den USA sind seit dem Beginn der Pandemie bereits mehr als 13 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus gemeldet worden. Das geht aus Daten der Universität Johns Hopkins (JHU) in Baltimore hervor.
Die Zahl der bekannten Infektionen nahm damit innerhalb von nur sechs Tagen um eine Million zu. Mehr als 264.000 Menschen starben der Universität zufolge bislang im Zusammenhang mit einer Corona-Infektion. Der Erreger Sars-CoV-2 kann die Krankheit Covid-19 auslösen.
In den USA, einem Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern, gibt es mehr bestätigte Infektionen und Todesfälle als in jedem anderen Staat. Zuletzt meldeten die US-Behörden im Schnitt pro Tag mehr als 160.000 Neuinfektionen. Für Donnerstag, den landesweiten Feiertag Thanksgiving, waren nur 110.000 Infektionen gemeldet worden. Experten begründeten dies mit feiertagsbedingten Verzögerungen der Meldungen, nicht durch eine plötzliche Verbesserung der Infektionslage.
Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig aktualisiert und zeigt daher meist einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC. In manchen Fällen wurden Zahlen aber auch nachträglich wieder korrigiert. Nach CDC-Angaben gab es in den USA 12,82 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen und fast 263.000 Todesfälle.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201128-99-493103/3