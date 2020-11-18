18. November 2020 um 14:35 Uhr
Universität Johns Hopkins
:
USA: So viele Corona-Tote wie seit Mai nicht mehr
Die Herzfrequenzen, Blutdruck- und Sauerstoffwerte von Corona-Patienten werden auf einer Anzeigetafel im Universitätsklinikum UW Health in Madison angezeigt. Foto: John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP/dpa
Baltimore Immer mehr Menschen fallen der Corona-Pandemie zum Opfer. In den USA wurde nun ein trauriger Höchststand seit dem Frühsommer erreicht.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
In den USA hat die Zahl der Toten mit nachgewiesener Corona-Infektion am Dienstag den höchsten Wert seit Mitte Mai erreicht. Die Behörden meldeten 1707 Tote binnen 24 Stunden, wie aus Daten der Universität Johns Hopkins (JHU) in Baltimore vom Mittwochmorgen (MEZ) hervorging.
Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen binnen eines Tages belief sich auf 161.934 Fälle. Der bislang höchste Wert war am Freitag registriert worden, als mehr als 177.000 Neuinfektionen gemeldet wurden.
Insgesamt haben sich in den USA mit ihren rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern mehr als 11,3 Millionen Menschen mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Über 248.000 Menschen starben bislang - mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt. Die meisten Todesfälle wurden in den Bundesstaaten New York, Texas und Kalifornien gemeldet.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" ></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig mit eingehenden Daten aktualisiert und zeigt daher einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen wurden Zahlen - unter anderem die der Neuinfektionen binnen 24 Stunden - nachträglich korrigiert. Dies gilt auch für die Zahl vom vergangenen Freitag, die zunächst mit mehr als 184.500 angegeben worden war.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201118-99-374149/4