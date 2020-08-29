29. August 2020 um 12:04 Uhr
Schweden
:
Unruhen in Malmö nach Bericht über Koranschändung
Demonstranten haben im schwedischen Malmö Reifen angezündet. Foto: Uncredited/TT NEWS AGENCY/AP/dpa
Stockholm In der schwedischen Stadt Malmö ist es zu Unruhen gekommen, nachdem Berichte die Runde machten, eine Koranausgabe sei bei einer illegalen Kundgebung geschändet worden.
Etwa 15 Personen seien bei den Protesten am späten Freitagabend vorübergehend festgenommen worden, berichtet die Polizei. Die Ordnung sei in den frühen Morgenstunden wieder hergestellt worden.
Etwa 300 Menschen hatten im Einwandererviertel Rosengard Autos und Reifen in Brand gesetzt und die Polizei und Rettungskräfte mit Steinen beworfen. Anlass waren im Internet kursierende Bilder, die zeigten, wie ein Koranband mit Füßen getreten wurde. Die Erregung der Menge steigerte sich, als es hieß, ein Koran sei verbrannt worden.
Bevor die Bilder von der Koranschändung kursierten, hatten sich einige Anhänger des Chefs der dänischen islamfeindlichen Partei Strammer Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, in Malmö zu einer Aktion gegen den Koran versammelt. Ihre Kundgebung war zuvor von der Polizei verboten, das Verbot von einem Gericht bestätigt worden. Paludan selbst war an der Einreise nach Schweden gehindert und mit einem zweijährigen Einreiseverbot belegt worden. Die Polizei löste die Versammlung auf und nahm sechs Personen unter dem Verdacht des Unruhestiftung gegen eine ethnische Gruppe fest.
Der Malmöer Polizeichef Stefan Sinteus erklärte, die Polizei untersuche die Vorfälle. Sie arbeite mit den Religionsgemeinschaften und anderen Gruppen zusammen, um sicherzustellen, dass sich jeder sicher fühlen könne.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200829-99-354168/2