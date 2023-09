Katastrophe Suche nach Überlebenden in Marokkos Erdbebengebieten

🔴 Live from Marrakech airport



🟢 60 UK search & rescue experts, with kit and 4 search dogs arrived to support Moroccan-led operations.



🟢 UK Consular support also available 24/7. You can call:



🇬🇧 +44 (0)20 7008 5000 from the UK

🇲🇦+212 (0) 537 633 333 from Morocco pic.twitter.com/le1r0halmk