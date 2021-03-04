4. März 2021 um 09:13 Uhr
Pandemie
:
Anteil der Corona-Mutationen im Land innerhalb eines Monats versechsfacht
Mainz/Trier-Saarburg Auch in Rheinland-Pfalz breiten sich Virus-Mutationen immer weiter aus. Nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums hat sich der Anteil an den Neuinfektionen innerhalb eines Monats versechsfacht. Auch bundesweit steigt der Anteil.
Innerhalb eines Monats hat sich der Anteil der Corona-Mutationen an den Neuinfektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz versechsfacht. Das teilte das rheinland-pfälzsiche Gesundheitsministerium dem SWR mit.
Wie der SWR weiter berichtet, schätzt das Ministerium den Anteil der Mutationen im Land mittlerweile auf bis zu 30 Prozent. Die angesprochene Versechsfachung ergibt sich daraus, dass man vor einem Monat noch von einem Anteil ausgegangen sei, der bei fünf Prozent liege.
Schon damals war jedoch davon ausgegangen worden, dass diese Quote weiter steigen werde. Genauere Zahlen liefern die aktuellen Corona-Zahlen des Landesuntersuchungsamtes von Mittwoch. Dieses gab die Zahl der nachgewiesenen Infektionen mit mutierten Coronaviren am Mittwoch mit 457 (Vortag: 401) an. Unter den Kommunen mit den meisten mutierten Infektionen befindet sich auch der Kreis Trier-Saarburg mit 52. Bei diesen Zahlen handelt es sich laut Definition des Landesuntersuchungsamtes um einen Fall, bei dem „eine Infektion mit einer vom RKI beschriebenen SARS-CoV-2-Variante gesichert werden konnte“.
Auch deutschlandweit sind Corona-Mutationen weiter auf dem Vormarsch. Wie das Robert-Koch-Insitut am Mittwochabend mitteilte, entfallen mittlerweile 46 Prozent aller Infektionen auf eine Mutation. Die meisten dieser Fälle seien auf eine Infektion mit der britischen Variante B.1.1.7 zurückzuführen.