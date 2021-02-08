8. Februar 2021 um 11:19 Uhr
Nationale Zulassungsdaten
:
Autoverkäufe in Westeuropa auf Tiefpunkt
In Deutschland gab es im Januar mit knapp 170.000 Neuzulassungen einen Rückgang um 31,1 Prozent. Foto: Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa/Symbolbild
Duisburg/Frankfurt Nur etwas mehr als 760.00 Neuzulassungen in Westeuropa zu Beginn des neuen Jahres. Das ist der niedrigste Stand seit 1990. Auch Deutschland kommt nicht gut weg.
Im Januar ist der Automarkt in Westeuropa auf einen historischen Tiefpunkt abgestürzt. 762.525 Neuzulassungen bedeuteten den niedrigsten Stand seit 1990, wie das Duisburger CAR-Institut auf der Grundlage nationaler Zulassungsdaten berichtete.
Zum noch nicht von der Coronakrise geprägten Vorjahresmonat ging die Zahl der Neuwagen um 25,6 Prozent zurück. Die größten Einbrüche erlebten die Händler und Hersteller in den Märkten Spanien (minus 51,5 Prozent) und Dänemark (minus 45 Prozent).
In Deutschland gab es im Januar mit knapp 170.000 Neuzulassungen einen Rückgang um 31,1 Prozent. Hier erschwere die wieder auf 19 Prozent hochgesetzte Mehrwertsteuer den Absatz, wie Studienleiter Ferdinand Dudenhöffer erläuterte. Die Autobauer hielten sich mit der Verkaufsförderung zurück und nutzten das Kurzarbeitergeld, um die Produktion zu drosseln.
In den fünf größten Einzelmärkten Deutschland, Frankreich, Italien, Großbritannien und Spanien steigerte sich gegen den Markttrend der Absatz vollelektrischer Autos um 23 Prozent in der Jahresfrist, der von sogenannten Plug-in-Hybriden sogar um gut 100 Prozent. Dudenhöffer rechnet für die zweite Jahreshälfte mit einer sinkenden Nachfrage nach Batterie-Fahrzeugen in Frankreich, wo die staatliche Förderung um 1000 Euro sinke.
