23. November 2020 um 12:24 Uhr
Do-it-Yourself-Branche
:
Baumärkte boomen in der Corona-Krise
Besonders gefragt sind derzeit Farben und Malerzubehör, Gartenausstattung, Holz, Gartenmöbel und Werkzeuge. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa
Köln In Corona-Zeiten stehen vor vielen Baumärkten lange Schlangen. Besonders gefragt waren in den vergangenen Monaten Farben und Malerzubehör, Gartenausstattung, Holz, Gartenmöbel und Werkzeuge. Nur in einer Warengruppe waren die Umsätze rückläufig.
Die Corona-Krise beschert den Bau- und Gartenfachmärkten in Deutschland einen anhaltenden Nachfrageboom. Insgesamt setzte die Do-it-Yourself-Branche in den ersten neun Monaten gut 17,3 Milliarden Euro um.
Das entspreche einer Steigerung von 15 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahr, berichtete der Handelsverband Heimwerken, Bau und Garten (BHB) am Montag in Köln.
Auch im dritten Quartal, das normalerweise eher durch Kaufzurückhaltung in der Hauptreisezeit und das nahende Ende der Gartensaison gekennzeichnet sei, habe die Branche weiterhin zweistellige Zuwächse verzeichnet. „Das ist sicherlich in der Hauptsache fehlenden Reisemöglichkeiten geschuldet“, urteilte der Branchenverband. Außerdem habe die wachsende Bedeutung der eigenen vier Wände in der Pandemie dazu geführt, dass viele Sanierungs-, Renovierungs- und Verschönerungsprojekte angegangen worden seien.
Besonders gefragt waren laut BHB in den vergangenen Monaten Farben und Malerzubehör, Gartenausstattung, Holz, Gartenmöbel und Werkzeuge. Lediglich in einer Warengruppe waren die Umsätze rückläufig - beim Autozubehör. Hier spiegele sich die eingeschränkte Mobilität der Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher im Corona-Jahr wider, urteilte der Verband.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201123-99-432590/2