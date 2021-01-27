27. Januar 2021 um 15:38 Uhr
Lücke in Corona-Verordnung
:
Bremen will nun doch keinen Hausbesuch von Friseur erlauben
Das Bundesland Bremen will eine Lücke in der Corona-Verordnung zum Hausbesuch von Friseuren schließen. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa
Bremen Wenn Du nicht zum Friseur darfst, kommt der Friseur zu dir? In Bremen sah es für einen Moment so als, als sei das trotz Corona möglich. Doch auch die Bremer müssen weiter selbst zur Schere greifen.
Das Bundesland Bremen will eine Lücke in der Corona-Verordnung zum Hausbesuch von Friseuren schließen. Derzeit seien mobile Friseurbesuche erlaubt, sagte ein Sprecher des Gesundheitsressorts am Mittwoch. „Das soll jetzt geändert werden.“
Im kleinsten Bundesland hatte eine Auskunft aus dem Ordnungsamt für Überraschung gesorgt: Friseursalons seien zwar geschlossen, Friseurinnen und Friseure dürften ihre Kunden aber zuhause bedienen. Die Bremer Handwerkskammer teilte mit, man sei seit Erlass der Verordnung am 16. Dezember „davon ausgegangen, dass sämtliche Dienstleistungen im Bereich der nichtmedizinischen Körperpflege untersagt sind“.
Die Kammer warnte die Friseure auch, Aufträge für Hausbesuche anzunehmen. „Bedenken Sie das gesundheitliche Risiko, wenn Sie sich in das private Umfeld des Kunden begeben!“, mahnte die Kammer. Es sei auch unsicher, wie lange diese Ausnahmeregelung bestehen werde. Ziel sei eine allgemeine Wiederöffnung der Salons.
Die Bremer Verordnung verfügte bislang an einer Stelle die Schließung aller Betriebe der nichtmedizinischen Körperpflege. Es geht um „Friseure, Kosmetikstudios, Massagepraxen, Tattoostudios und Nagelstudios“. An anderer Stelle werden allgemein Handwerks- und Dienstleistungen für zulässig erklärt, selbst wenn der Mindestabstand von 1,5 Metern nicht eingehalten werden kann. Voraussetzung seien geeignete Hygienemaßnahmen. In anderen Ländern wie Niedersachsen oder Bayern ist mobiles Arbeiten für Friseure untersagt.
Das Land Bremen habe „zu keinem Zeitpunkt Betätigungsverbote für ganze Berufsgruppen verhängt“, sagte Sprecher Lukas Fuhrmann vom Gesundheitsressort. Als die Verordnung erlassen wurde, habe es das Phänomen mobiler Friseure aber noch nicht gegeben. Inzwischen sehe der Senat die Notwendigkeit zu handeln.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210127-99-190491/5