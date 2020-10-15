15. Oktober 2020 um 15:12 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Corona-Angst lässt Dax einknicken
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Die Notierungen am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unter der Last steigender Corona-Infektionen eingebrochen.
Nach den strengeren Vorschriften in zahlreichen Ländern, darunter Deutschland, schließen Marktexperten inzwischen auch einen erneuten Lockdown in Europa nicht mehr aus.
Der Dax reagierte darauf mit deutlichen Verlusten von zuletzt minus 2,92 Prozent auf 12.647,42 Zähler. Zeitweise war er knapp unter die Marke von 12.600 Punkten gefallen.
Der MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Börsentitel verlor 1,99 Prozent auf 27.333,03 Punkte. Auch europaweit notierten die Börsen tief im Minus: Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitindex der Eurozone büßte 2,82 Prozent auf 3181,08 Zähler ein. An der Wall Street zeichnete sich zuletzt ein ebenfalls schwächerer Auftakt ab.
Im Dax gerieten vor allem Werte unter Druck, die unter einem Konjunkturrückschlag besonders leiden würden. Im Einklang mit dem europaweit sehr schwachen Trend stellten die Autowerte im Leitindex die größten Verlierer - für Volkswagen, Daimler und BMW ging es jeweils mehr als vier Prozent abwärts. Die als defensiv geltenden Immobilienwerte wie Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen konnten sich mit dünnen Kursverlusten noch am besten halten.
Der Euro verlor und wurde am frühen Nachmittag zu 1,1704 US-Dollar gehandelt. Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) hatte den Referenzkurs am Mittwoch auf 1,1750 Dollar festgesetzt. Am Rentenmarkt fiel die Umlaufrendite von minus 0,58 Prozent am Vortag auf minus 0,62 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex stieg um 0,21 Prozent auf 146,48 Punkte. Der Bund-Future kletterte um 0,48 Prozent auf 176,17 Punkte.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201015-99-952044/5