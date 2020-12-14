14. Dezember 2020 um 14:49 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax auf Erholungskurs
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Der Dax hat sich am Montag von seinem jüngsten Kursrücksetzer erholt. Wie so oft nutzten die Anleger die schwächeren Kurse sofort wieder zum Einstieg.
Die Billiggeldflut der Notenbanken treibt sie in den Aktienmarkt, andere Anlageklassen sind weniger attraktiv. Die Furcht vor dem harten Lockdown, der in Deutschland ab Mittwoch gilt, weicht zurzeit deutlich. Die Hoffnungen ruhen stattdessen auf weiteren Konjunkturmaßnahmen.
So gewann der Dax am Nachmittag 1,14 Prozent auf 13.263,74 Punkte und befindet sich damit wieder an der Marke von 13.300 Punkten, um die er bereits in den vergangenen Wochen gependelt war.
Für den MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Werte ging es zu Wochenbeginn um 0,54 Prozent auf 29.769,82 Punkte hoch. Das Barometer hatte in der Vorwoche mit etwas über 29 800 Punkten bereits ein Rekordhoch erreicht. Der Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 gewann gut ein Prozent.
Die Titel des Kunststoffherstellers Covestro verteuerten sich am Montag um dreieinhalb Prozent. Mit BMW und Daimler folgten zwei Werte aus dem Automobilsektor mit Aufschlägen von jeweils um die zweieinhalb Prozent. Die Titel des Rückversicherers Munich Re machten ihre Freitagsverluste so gut wie wett mit plus zweieinhalb Prozent. Ihnen half eine frische Kaufempfehlung der Bank of America.
Der Euro legte zu. Die Gemeinschaftswährung wurde am Nachmittag mit 1,2163 Dollar gehandelt. Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) hatte den Referenzkurs am Freitag auf 1,2127 Dollar festgesetzt.
Am Rentenmarkt lag die Umlaufrendite unverändert bei minus 0,63 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex fiel um 0,02 Prozent auf 146,53 Punkte. Der Bund-Future (März-Kontrakt) sank um 0,21 Prozent auf 178,21 Punkte.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201214-99-683603/6