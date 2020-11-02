2. November 2020 um 12:03 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax legt nach Einbruch in Vorwoche wieder zu
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Der Dax hat zum Start in den Monat November Boden gut gemacht. Nach einer rabenschwarzen Vorwoche rückte er am Montag deutlich vor und gewann gegen Mittag 1,71 Prozent auf 11.753,96 Punkte.
Besser als von Analysten erwartet ausgefallene Konjunkturdaten aus China und der Eurozone halfen. Für den MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Börsentitel ging es um 1,42 Prozent auf 26.087,24 Punkte hinauf. Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitbarometer der Eurozone legte um 1,6 Prozent zu.
Zentrales Ereignis der Woche ist die US-Präsidentschaftswahl am Dienstag. Laut Portfolio-Manager Thomas Altmann vom Vermögensverwalter QC Partners könnten sich die Börsen sowohl mit einem Präsidenten Donald Trump als auch mit einem Präsidenten Joe Biden arrangieren, so unterschiedlich die beiden Kandidaten und ihre Programme auch seien. „Wichtig für die Börsianer wird sein, dass sie frühzeitig, also in der Wahlnacht wissen, wohin die Reise geht.“
Neben der US-Wahl und den Lockdowns in Europa bestimmt die Bilanzsaison weiter die Agenda. Am Montag ging es mit dem Bericht des Medizintechnikkonzerns Siemens Healthineers und den detaillierten Quartalszahlen des Finanzdienstleisters Hypoport noch ruhig zu. Das Abschneiden von Siemens Healthineers nannte ein Händler durchwachsen. Die im MDax notierten Titel notierten gegen Mittag kaum verändert.
Hypoport sieht sich trotz der Corona-Krise und eines deutlichen Gewinnrückgangs auf Kurs den Jahreszielen. Im Nebenwerte-Index SDax gewannen die Papiere zuerst deutlich dazu, standen zuletzt aber moderat im Minus.
Europas Baustoffsektor setzte am Montag die jüngste Stabilisierung fort. Kurz vor der US-Präsidentschaftswahl könnten Anleger auf ein milliardenschweres Infrastrukturprogramm nach einem möglichen Wahlsieg des Demokraten Biden setzen. HeidelbergCement setzten sich im Dax mit einem Plus von vier Prozent an die Spitze.
Aktien von Corona-Krisengewinnern waren erneut beliebt. Shop Apotheke gewannen auf dem ersten Platz im MDax sechs Prozent. Hellofresh verbuchten ein Plus von 2,8 Prozent. Teamviewer allerdings verloren ein Prozent. Im SDax waren Hornbach Baumarkt mit plus 5,6 Prozent und Global Fashion Group mit plus fünf Prozent unter den Top-Werten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201102-99-174520/4