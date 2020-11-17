17. November 2020 um 11:47 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax stagniert
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Die Euphorie am deutschen Aktienmarkt hat am Dienstag merklich nachgelassen.
Auch das Rekordhoch des US-Leitindex Dow Jones vom Vorabend konnte Anleger hierzulande nicht mehr zu Käufen animieren. Der Dax lag am Vormittag mit 0,1 Prozent moderat im Minus bei 13.127 Punkten. Der MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Werte verlor 0,29 Prozent auf 28.649 Zähler. Der Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 lag mit 0,17 Prozent im Minus bei 3460 Punkten.
Am Dienstag rückten neben den Neuigkeiten zum Kampf gegen das Coronavirus neue Wirtschaftsdaten aus den USA ins Blickfeld. Daten aus dem Einzelhandel und der Industrie könnten neue Anhaltspunkte liefern, wie sehr die Pandemie den privaten Konsum und die Wirtschaft belastet.
Die zuletzt stark gestiegenen Papiere aus der Luftfahrtbranche gaben einen Teil ihrer Gewinne wieder ab. Die Aktien von Lufthansa, Fraport, Airbus und MTU Aero Engines verloren zwischen ein und zwei Prozent.
Aktien von Zooplus stiegen um vier Prozent an die Spitze des SDax der kleineren Börsentitel. Analysten lobten die Profitabilität sowie hohe Barmittel des Tierbedarfshändlers in den Monaten Januar bis September.
Die gebeutelten Aktien von Wirecard zogen um 13 Prozent an auf den höchsten Stand seit Mitte Oktober. Der insolvente Zahlungsabwickler verkauft das Kerngeschäft an die spanische Bank Santander. Finanzielle Details wurden nicht genannt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201117-99-359218/4