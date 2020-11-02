2. November 2020 um 15:07 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax vor US-Wahl etwas gestiegen nach schwacher Vorwoche
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main In die Woche mit der US-Präsidentschaftswahl als zentralem Ereignis ist der Dax mit einem deutlichen Plus gestartet.
Am Montagnachmittag gewann der deutsche Leitindex 1,70 Prozent auf 11.753,16 Punkte. In der Vorwoche hatte er - vor allem belastet von Lockdowns in Europa - fast neun Prozent eingebüßt.
Für den MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Börsentitel ging es am Montagnachmittag um 1,31 Prozent auf 26.058,85 Punkte nach oben. Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitbarometer der Eurozone legte um 1,8 Prozent zu.
Neben der US-Wahl und den Lockdowns in Europa bestimmt hierzulande die Bilanzsaison weiter die Agenda. Das Abschneiden des Medizintechnikkonzerns Siemens Healthineers nannte ein Händler durchwachsen. Die im MDax notierten Titel notierten moderat schwächer. Der Finanzdienstleister Hypoport sieht sich trotz der Corona-Krise und eines deutlichen Gewinnrückgangs auf Kurs zu den Jahreszielen. Im Nebenwerte-Index SDax gewannen die Papiere ein Prozent.
Europas Baustoffsektor setzte die jüngste Stabilisierung fort. Aktien von HeidelbergCement setzten sich im Dax mit einem Plus von vier Prozent an die Spitze.
Aktien von Corona-Krisengewinnern waren erneut beliebt. Anteile von Shop Apotheke gewannen im MDax mehr als viereinhalb Prozent. Im SDax waren Papiere von Hornbach Baumarkt mit mehr als sechseinhalb Prozent vorne.
Der Euro kostete im Nachmittagshandel 1,1650 US-Dollar. Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) hatte den Referenzkurs am Freitag auf 1,1698 Dollar festgesetzt. Am Rentenmarkt stieg die Umlaufrendite von minus 0,63 Prozent am Freitag auf minus 0,62 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex fiel um 0,05 Prozent auf 146,49 Punkte. Der Bund-Future sank um 0,05 Prozent auf 176,09 Punkte.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201102-99-174520/5