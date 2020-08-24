Börse in Frankfurt : Hoffnung auf Corona-Behandlung stützt Dax

Börse in Frankfurt

Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa

Frankfurt/Main Hoffnungen auf neue Medikationen gegen das Coronavirus sowie positive Vorgaben von der Wall Street haben dem deutschen Aktienmarkt zum Wochenstart Auftrieb gegeben.

Der MDax gewann am Montagmorgen 1,05 Prozent auf 27.553,29 Punkte. Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitindex der Eurozone rückte um 1,62 Prozent auf 3312,45 Zähler vor.

Der Dax-Aufstieg von Delivery Hero aus dem MDax zog weitere Index-Änderungen nach sich. So rückten die bisher im Nebenwerteindex SDax vertretenen Papiere des auf die Chipindustrie ausgerichteten Spezialmaschinenbauers Aixtron in den MDax auf. Dafür kamen die Titel von Hornbach Baumarkt in den SDax. Die Aixtron-Papiere gewannen rund 2,7 Prozent, die Hornbach-Baumarkt-Aktien kletterten um rund 1,3 Prozent nach oben.