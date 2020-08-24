24. August 2020 um 10:09 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Hoffnung auf Corona-Behandlung stützt Dax
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Hoffnungen auf neue Medikationen gegen das Coronavirus sowie positive Vorgaben von der Wall Street haben dem deutschen Aktienmarkt zum Wochenstart Auftrieb gegeben.
Der Dax stieg im frühen Handel um 1,59 Prozent auf 12.968,24 Punkte. Damit machte der deutsche Leitindex seinen Verlust der Vorwoche von rund einem Prozent auf einen Schlag mehr als wett.
Der MDax gewann am Montagmorgen 1,05 Prozent auf 27.553,29 Punkte. Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitindex der Eurozone rückte um 1,62 Prozent auf 3312,45 Zähler vor.
Die US-Regierung erwägt, das Zulassungsverfahren eines Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten von Astrazeneca zu beschleunigen. Zudem erteilte sie eine Notfallgenehmigung für die Behandlung der Erkrankung Covid-19 mit Blutplasma, das Antikörper gegen das Coronavirus enthält. Der Chef der Arzneimittelbehörde FDA, Stephen Hahn, sprach von begrenzten, aber bislang „vielversprechenden“ Daten zur Wirksamkeit.
Unter den Einzelwerten standen die Aktien des Essenlieferdienstes Delivery Hero als neues Dax-Mitglied im Anlegerfokus. Mit einem Kursanstieg von 2,5 Prozent gehörten sie zu den attraktivsten Werten im Leitindex. Sie nahmen den Platz der Wirecard-Papiere ein, die wegen der Folgen eines Bilanzskandals die erste Börsenliga verlassen mussten.
Der Dax-Aufstieg von Delivery Hero aus dem MDax zog weitere Index-Änderungen nach sich. So rückten die bisher im Nebenwerteindex SDax vertretenen Papiere des auf die Chipindustrie ausgerichteten Spezialmaschinenbauers Aixtron in den MDax auf. Dafür kamen die Titel von Hornbach Baumarkt in den SDax. Die Aixtron-Papiere gewannen rund 2,7 Prozent, die Hornbach-Baumarkt-Aktien kletterten um rund 1,3 Prozent nach oben.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200824-99-282796/3