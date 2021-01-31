  1. Nachrichten
CPTPP: London will trans-pazifischem Handelsabkommen beitreten

Schiffe im Hafen von Tokio. Nun möchte Großbritannien Mitglied im Handelsabkommen der Pazifikanrainerstaaten werden. Foto: Franck Robichon/EPA/dpa

London Großbritanniens Mitgliedschaft in der EU ist Gechichte. Nun sieht sich die Regierung in London nach weiteren Möglichkeiten zur Stärkung seines Handels um. Der Blick geht Richtung Pazifik.

Genau ein Jahr nach seinem EU-Austritt will sich Großbritannien für eine Aufnahme in das Handelsabkommen der Pazifikanrainerstaaten bewerben. Das teilte die britische Regierung in der Nacht zu Sonntag mit.

Zu den Mitgliedern des 2018 in Kraft getretenen Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) gehören unter anderen Japan, Kanada, Australien, Neuseeland, Mexiko, Singapur und Vietnam. Ursprünglich hatten auch die USA geplant, der Gruppe beizutreten, doch Ex-Präsident Donald Trump zog sein Land aus den Verhandlungen zurück.

„Wir schließen neue Partnerschaften, die den Menschen in Großbritannien enorme wirtschaftliche Vorteile bringen werden“, wurde Premierminister Boris Johnson in der Mitteilung zitiert. Der Schritt zeige, dass Großbritannien ein „enthusiastischer Vorkämpfer des Freihandels“ sei.

Die CPTPP-Mitglieder haben beispielsweise zollfreien Handel auf viele Waren und gemeinsame Standards vereinbart. Die elf Mitgliedsstaaten haben damit einen Binnenmarkt mit etwa 500 Millionen Menschen geschaffen, in dem 13 Prozent des weltweiten Bruttoinlandsprodukts erwirtschaftet werden.

Großbritannien hatte die EU am 31. Januar 2020 verlassen.

