27. Oktober 2020 um 11:39 Uhr
Eon-Analyse
:
Rekord beim Solarstrom in Deutschland
Eine Solaranlage auf einem Eigenheim in Brandenburg. Foto: Patrick Pleul/ZB/dpa
München Solarstrom wird dank wegen gesunkener Kosten und neuer Verwendungsmöglichkeiten immer attraktiver für Bürger und Betriebe. Das Potenzial beim Ausbau der Photovoltaik ist aber längst nicht ausgeschöpft, sagt der Versorger Eon.
In Deutschland ist seit Jahresbeginn schon mehr Strom mit Sonnenenergie erzeugt worden als im gesamten Vorjahr. Nach Berechnungen des Energiekonzerns Eon speisten Solaranlagen 2020 bislang rund 43 Milliarden Kilowattstunden Strom ins Netz ein.
Das seien etwa eine Milliarde Kilowattstunden mehr als im gesamten Jahr 2019, wie aus der Eon-Analyse hervorgeht, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Dienstag vorlag.
Auch die gesamte Ökostromproduktion in Deutschland ist laut Eon auf Rekordkurs. Seit Januar hätten Windräder, Solar- und Biomasseanlagen, Wasserkraftwerke und andere erneuerbare Energiequellen rund 195 Milliarden Kilowattstunden Strom eingespeist. Im vergangenen Jahr seien es bis Ende Oktober 187 Milliarden Kilowattstunden gewesen, sodass sich ein Plus von gut 4 Prozent ergebe. Mit dem bislang in diesem Jahr erzeugten Solarstrom ließe sich Eon zufolge rein rechnerisch annähernd zwei Mal der jährliche Strombedarf sämtlicher Privathaushalte in Deutschland decken.
Der Energieversorger sieht noch großes Potenzial beim Ausbau der Photovoltaik. Pro Jahr würden mehr als 80.000 Einfamilienhäuser in Deutschland fertiggestellt. „Würde man jedes davon mit einer durchschnittlichen PV-Anlage ausstatten, könnten wir deutschlandweit zusätzlich rund 600 Millionen Kilowattstunden Solarstrom erzeugen“, sagte die Chefin der Eon Energie Deutschland, Victoria Ossadnik. Gebäudesanierungen böten weitere erhebliche Ausbaumöglichkeiten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201027-99-97296/2