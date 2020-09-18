18. September 2020 um 12:18 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Ruhe am Aktienmarkt vor „Hexensabbat“ - Covestro-Spekulation
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Am Tag des sogenannten Hexensabbat herrscht Ruhe am deutschen Aktienmarkt. Der Dax lag am Freitagvormittag mit einem Viertelprozent im Plus bei 13.241 Zählern. Auf Wochensicht tritt der Leitindex quasi auf der Stelle.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Beim großen Verfall laufen einmal im Quartal Terminkontrakte und Optionen auf Aktienindizes und Einzelwerte aus. Investoren versuchen dann, die Kurse in die für sie vorteilhafte Richtung zu bewegen. Das führt nicht selten zu Kursausschlägen, die fundamental nicht zu begründen sind.
Für Aufsehen und Bewegung sorgt derweil die Spekulation um eine Übernahme des Dax-Konzerns Covestro. Der New Yorker Investor Apollo erwägt eine Übernahme der einstigen und inzwischen im Dax gelisteten Kunststoffsparte von Bayer, berichtet die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg unter Berufung auf informierte Personen. Covestro-Aktien schnellten daraufhin um fast 7 Prozent nach oben. Covestro teilte mit, man befinde sich gegenwärtig nicht in Gesprächen mit Apollo.
Der MDax der mittelgroßen Börsentitel lag mit 0,04 Prozent im Minus bei 27.612 Punkten. Der EuroStoxx 50 als Leitindex der Eurozone legte wie der Dax um ein Viertelprozent zu.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" ></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Nach anfänglichen Kursgewinnen drehten die Aktien des Leasing-Anbieters Grenke wieder mit 4 Prozent ins Minus. Am Dienstag und Mittwoch war der Kurs nach einer sogenannten Short-Attacke eines spekulativen Investors um mehr als 50 Prozent eingebrochen. Viceroy Research hatte dem Unternehmen unter anderem Bilanzfälschung vorgeworfen. Grenke weist die Vorwürfe zurück und will an diesem Freitag dazu detailliert Stellung beziehen.
Für Fraport-Aktien ging es nach zwei starken Börsentagen wieder um 5 Prozent nach unten. Lufthansa büßten 3 Prozent ein. Händler verwiesen auf steigende Zahlen von mit dem Coronavirus Neuinfizierten, vor allem in Frankreich.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200917-99-596881/10