16. Dezember 2020 um 12:14 Uhr
Schutz vor Gestank
:
Strengere Schadstoff-Grenzwerte für Industrie und Bauern
Die Sonne geht neben einem rauchenden Schornstein unter. Die Grenzwerte für den Ausstoß von Schadstoffen aus vielen Industrieanlagen werden strenger. Foto: Fabian Sommer/dpa
Berlin Rund 50.000 Anlagen in Deutschland müssen ihren Schadstoffausstoß reduzieren. Betroffen sind Abfallbehandlung, chemische Industrie, Metallerzeugung, Zementwerke, Nahrungsmittelindustrie oder Biogasanlagen.
Die Grenzwerte für den Ausstoß von Schadstoffen aus vielen Industrieanlagen werden strenger. Zudem sollen Anwohner besser vor Gestank geschützt werden.
Das Bundeskabinett beschloss am Mittwoch in Berlin die neuen Anforderungen, von denen dem Umweltministerium zufolge rund 50.000 Anlagen in Deutschland betroffen sind. Es geht demnach etwa um Abfallbehandlung, chemische Industrie, Metallerzeugung, Zementwerke, Nahrungsmittelindustrie oder Biogasanlagen.
Die Reform der „Technischen Anleitung zur Reinhaltung der Luft“ soll erstmals bundesweit einheitlich vor Gerüchen schützen. Große Tierställe müssen künftig Ammoniak und Feinstaub besser aus der Abluft filtern. Betroffen davon sind Ställe zum Beispiel mit mehr als 1500 Mastschweinen oder mehr als 30 000 Masthähnchen.
„Luftschadstoffe schaden der menschlichen Gesundheit und der Umwelt“, sagte Bundesumweltministerin Svenja Schulze. Moderne Technik helfe, das zu vermeiden. Bei vielen Werten gebe es Verbesserungen. „Aber bei den Emissionen von Ammoniak und Feinstaub sind wir noch nicht am Ziel“, mahnte die SPD-Politikerin. In der Viehwirtschaft gebe es Nachholbedarf. Haltungsarten für mehr Tierwohl sollten aber weiterhin erlaubt sein, auch wenn sie zu höheren Emissionen führten.
Die Reform der Grenzwerte setzt auch EU-Vorgaben um, etwa zum Ausstoß von Stickoxiden, die vor allem wegen der Luftbelastung durch Diesel-Abgase bekannt sind. Die bisherige Fassung stammte aus dem Jahr 2002. Der Bundesrat muss der neuen Regelung noch zustimmen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-713960/2