19. November 2020 um 15:30 Uhr
Kritik an Vorstudien
:
Timmermans verteidigt Abgasnorm
EU-Kommissionsvize Frans Timmermans will eine schärfere Abgasnorm für Autos durchsetzen. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP Pool/dpa
Brüssel Der Vorschlag liegt noch gar nicht auf dem Tisch, aber schon jetzt gibt es heftige Kritik an der neuen Abgasnorm Euro 7. Der EU-Kommissionsvize hält an den Plänen fest.
EU-Kommissionsvize Frans Timmermans hat Pläne zur Einführung einer scharfen neuen Abgasnorm Euro 7 für Autos verteidigt. Man könne nicht untätig bleiben, wenn die langfristigen Ziele erreicht werden sollten, sagte Timmermans. „Zusätzliche Maßnahmen werden notwendig sein.“
Ein Vorschlag für die neue Euro-7-Norm soll erst 2021 vorgelegt werden, doch gibt es bereits heftige Kritik der Autoindustrie an Vorstudien. Die darin angelegten neuen Grenzwerte etwa für Stickoxid seien so streng, dass dies auf ein faktisches Aus von Verbrennungsmotoren ab 2025 hinauslaufe, warnt der Verband der Automobilindustrie.
Timmermans betonte, die Pläne der Kommission würden technikneutral gehalten. Wenn die Autoindustrie die neuen Grenzwerte mit Verbrennern einhalten könne, könne auch diese Technik weiter genutzt werden. Er beobachte bei den Autobauern jedoch ohnehin einen Trend zu Elektromobilität, sagte der für Klimaschutz zuständige Vizepräsident der Kommission.
In jedem Fall werde ausführlich mit der Autoindustrie und der deutschen Politik gesprochen. Erst am Mittwoch habe er einen Dialog mit den Ministerpräsidenten der Autoländer Bayern, Baden-Württemberg und Niedersachsen gehabt. Die Folgen der neuen Normen würden genau abgeschätzt. Doch werde man „schwierige Entscheidungen nicht vermeiden“, sagte Timmermans.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201119-99-391931/3