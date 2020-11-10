10. November 2020 um 09:37 Uhr
Corona-Krise
:
Weniger Übernachtungen in Deutschland auch im September
Die Zahl der Übernachtungen ist im September um 13,7 Prozent zurückgegangen. Foto: Roberto Pfeil/dpa
Wiesbaden Die Corona-Krise hat auch im Reisemonat September tiefe Spuren beim Tourismus in Deutschland hinterlassen. Nach Angaben des Statistischen Bundesamts wurden 41,2 Millionen Übernachtungen von Gästen aus dem In- und Ausland gezählt.
Das waren 13,7 Prozent weniger als im September 2019. Vor allem Reisende aus dem Ausland fehlten. Die Zahl der Übernachtungen brach hier um 57,7 Prozent auf 3,4 Millionen ein.
Auch wenn viele Menschen wegen der Pandemie in diesem Jahr Urlaub in Deutschland machten, sank die Zahl der Übernachtungen von Inländern um 4,7 Prozent auf 37,8 Millionen. Hier konnten fehlende Geschäftsreisen nicht ausgeglichen werden.
In den ersten neun Monaten verbuchten Hotels, Pensionen und andere Beherbergungsbetriebe mit mehr als 10 Betten insgesamt 253,4 Millionen Übernachtungen. Das waren 34,5 Prozent weniger als im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Corona-Pandemie hat nach Angaben des Deutschen Tourismusverbandes ein Milliardenloch in die Kassen von Gastronomie- und Unterkunftsbetrieben, Veranstaltern sowie von Kultur- und Freizeiteinrichtungen gerissen. Der Verband schätzt die Umsatzeinbußen für den Zeitraum von März bis August auf etwa 46,6 Milliarden Euro. Durch den Teil-Lockdown im November könnten weitere 10,2 Milliarden Euro hinzu kommen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201110-99-277479/2