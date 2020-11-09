9. November 2020 um 18:59 Uhr
Wild oder Blutwurst?
:
Finale um Menüs für Weltraummission von Astronaut Maurer
Astronaut Matthias Maurer will „sich überraschen lassen müssen und das Menü erst auf der ISS kosten“. Foto: Felix Hörhager/dpa
St. Wendel/Houston Wildragout mit Quitten, Rehragout an Speck-Rahmwirsing oder Blutwurst auf Apfel-Meerrettich-Gemüse? Eines von diesen drei Gerichten fliegt mit Astronaut Matthias Maurer (50) aus dem Saarland Ende 2021 mit auf seine Mission ins All.
Drei aus insgesamt zehn „Weltraum-Menüs“ haben es nach einer Online-Abstimmung ins Finale geschafft, wie die Tourismus Zentrale Saarland in Saarbrücken mitteilte. Rund 4000 Saarländer hätten mitgemacht.
Welches zweigängige Menü das Ticket für einen Mitflug zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS bekommt, soll nun in einem weiteren Online-Voting bis einschließlich 15. November ermittelt werden. Ursprünglich sollte der Sieger des Kochwettbewerbs von einer Jury nach Verkostung der drei Top-Menüs ausgerufen werden. Das sei aber wegen der Einschränkungen in der Corona-Pandemie nicht machbar gewesen, hieß es von den Organisatoren.
„Unsere drei Finalisten sind die perfekten Botschafter für die kulinarische Vielfalt im Saarland“, sagte die saarländische Wirtschaftsministerin Anke Rehlinger (SPD). Sie hätten „mit ihren nachhaltigen und regionalen Rezepten überzeugt“. Die Köche stammen aus Nohfelden, Perl-Borg und Ottweiler-Fürth. Mit einem der Menüs „wollen wir ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer ein Stück Heimat ins All schicken“, sagte sie.
Der aus dem saarländischen St. Wendel stammende Maurer darf bei dem Wettbewerb nicht mit aussuchen. Er werde „sich überraschen lassen müssen und das Menü erst auf der ISS kosten“, hatte die europäische Raumfahrtorganisation Esa zuvor erklärt. Maurers Reise soll in Cape Canaveral (USA) starten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201109-99-269726/2