12. April 2021 um 17:09 Uhr
Forschungsschiff
:
„Meteor“ zu Expedition an Amazonas-Mündung gestartet
Das deutsche Forschungsschiff „Meteor“ ist zu einer siebenwöchigen Expedition im Mündungsgebiet des Amazonas aufgebrochen. Foto: Ralf Prien/IOW/dpa
Las Palmas 56 Stationen soll das Forschungsschiff vor der Amazonas-Mündung anfahren. Die Wissenschaftler erhoffen sich von der Expedition der „Meteor“ Erkenntnisse auch über die Bindung von CO2 im Plankton.
Das deutsche Forschungsschiff „Meteor“ ist am Montag zu einer siebenwöchigen Expedition im Mündungsgebiet des Amazonas aufgebrochen.
Im Fokus stehe die Untersuchung von Stoffumsätzen und Nahrungsnetzen in der weit in den tropischen Nordatlantik hinein reichenden Region, teilte das Leibniz-Institut für Ostseeforschung Warnemünde (IOW) am Montag zum Start des Schiffes von Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) aus mit. Das IOW leitet die Expedition.
Der Einflussbereich des Amazonas, die sogenannte Flussfahne, reicht weit ins Meer hinein. Von besonderer Bedeutung ist den Angaben des IOW zufolge die Entwicklung von Phytoplankton und Zooplankton in den verschiedenen Bereichen. Plankton spielt unter anderem eine große Rolle für die Bindung von CO2. „Wir erwarten, dass sich die Planktongemeinschaften entlang der Flussfahne verändern, sowohl in ihrer Artenzusammensetzung als auch in Bezug auf ihre funktionelle Vielfalt und den Stoffumsatz“, so Maren Voß, die als Expertin für marine Stickstoffkreisläufe die Expeditionsfahrt leitet. Auch physikalischen Vermischungsprozessen von Fluss- und Meerwasser widmet sich das Forscherteam.
15 Experten des IOW sowie Wissenschaftler aus Bremen, der Schweiz und den USA seien Teil der Forschungsgruppe, hieß es. Insgesamt sollen 56 Stationen vor der Amazonas-Mündung angefahren werden. Dabei sollen Proben entnommen und verschiedene Experimente durchgeführt werden. Enden soll die Forschungsfahrt Ende Mai in Emden.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210412-99-174871/2