Umwelt : Weltartenkonferenz erzielt Erfolg bei Schutz von Haien

🦈🎉 We hoped so much - and today got this phantastic result: Inclusion of all requiem #sharks in CITES Appendix II agreed (although confirmation in plenary is needed). Even blue sharks included💪

Congratulations to @EU_ENV & many others.#CITESCoP19 #Overfishing #SaveOurOceans pic.twitter.com/Gi1mPqI61D