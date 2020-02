Presse- und Informationszentrum Sanitätsdienst : Infektiöse Virusausscheidung im Nasen-Rachenraum bei geringgradig symptomatischen Personen in der Münchner Fallgruppe.

Berlin, München (ots) Bei den zunehmenden Fällen von 2019-nCoV Infektion, die zuletzt auch in Deutschland aufgetreten sind, stellt sich die Frage nach Übertragungen durch geringgradig symptomatische Personen.

The Charité Institute of Virology as well as the Bundewehr Institute of Microbiology are supporting the diagnosis of 2019-nCoV infection since the first cases occurred in Germany. Both laboratories independently monitor virus shedding in patients currently under treatment in Munich Clinic Schwabing. During these studies it was found in several patients that infectious virus could be isolated from pharyngeal swabs in cell culture. These patients had symptoms of common cold rather than viral pneumonia. Concomintantly, both laboratories found signs of viral replication not only in the lung, but also in the pharynx and gut.